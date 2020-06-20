E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Head-To-Head Analysis

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E*TRADE Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.89 billion 3.76 $955.00 million $4.03 12.17 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 4.15 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for E*TRADE Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 0 12 1 0 2.08 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus target price of $44.42, suggesting a potential downside of 9.40%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 29.81% 15.84% 1.49% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.65% 1.55% 0.31%

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

