EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on EVRZF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

EVRZF opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

