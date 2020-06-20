Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

EXFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. Exfo has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exfo will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exfo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Exfo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Exfo in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exfo by 409.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

