Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of SFUN stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Fang has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fang will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fang in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fang during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fang by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fang by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

