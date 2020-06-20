Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,999 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Bank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NBHC. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE NBHC opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

