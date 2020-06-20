Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 7.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $582,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

