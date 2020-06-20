Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Lannett by 74.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 72,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 190.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lannett by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 263,430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lannett by 36.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lannett by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LCI opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $294.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.84. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCI. ValuEngine cut shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $274,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

