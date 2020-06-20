Federated Hermes Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

