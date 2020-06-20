Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $380,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.