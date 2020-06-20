Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 111,555 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of INT stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

