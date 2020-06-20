Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $20.79 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

