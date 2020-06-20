Financial Analysis: Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) & China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZXAIY)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cooper-Standard and China Zenix Auto International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $3.11 billion 0.08 $67.53 million ($0.19) -73.00 China Zenix Auto International $358.13 million 0.05 -$15.06 million N/A N/A

Cooper-Standard has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cooper-Standard and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 2 1 0 2.33 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.62%. Given Cooper-Standard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -1.62% -6.72% -2.24% China Zenix Auto International -4.13% -4.12% -2.80%

Risk & Volatility

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats China Zenix Auto International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

