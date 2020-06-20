Financial Contrast: US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) versus AIkido Pharma (OTCMKTS:AIKI)

US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of US Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for US Stem Cell and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares US Stem Cell and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Stem Cell -81.39% N/A -313.05% AIkido Pharma N/A -88.61% -83.62%

Risk & Volatility

US Stem Cell has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Stem Cell and AIkido Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Stem Cell $6.70 million 0.40 -$2.16 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 2,695.82 -$4.18 million N/A N/A

US Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Summary

US Stem Cell beats AIkido Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. The company's product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. It is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, the company provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well operates a cell therapy clinic. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

