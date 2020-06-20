Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a coverage optimism score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

FISI stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 5,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,918.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 2,558 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

