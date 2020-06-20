Financial Review: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & Agent Information Software (NASDAQ:AIFS)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agent Information Software and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.84 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Akerna $10.92 million 10.98 -$12.31 million N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akerna beats Agent Information Software on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

