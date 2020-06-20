First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens cut shares of First American Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 72,655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First American Financial by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First American Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

