First Bancorp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

FBNC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $716.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in First Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

