First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FBNC. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

FBNC stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $716.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.27. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

