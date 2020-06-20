First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. First Busey reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $96.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,198 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $91,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Busey by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Busey by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.