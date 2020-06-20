First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. First Capital has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Capital by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Capital by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

