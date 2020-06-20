First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce sales of $47.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.89 million and the highest is $50.40 million. First Majestic Silver posted sales of $83.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year sales of $343.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.20 million to $403.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $551.10 million, with estimates ranging from $457.80 million to $632.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

