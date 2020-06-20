FMC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 853 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,085% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

FMC stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,789,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,513,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 46.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

