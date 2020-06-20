Fuwei Films (FFHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.56. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

