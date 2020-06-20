FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spectrum Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of SPB opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,235,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 115.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 786,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 421,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

