FY2020 Earnings Forecast for INDIVIOR PLC/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for INDIVIOR PLC/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sephton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDIVIOR PLC/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

INVVY opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.30. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.