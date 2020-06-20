FY2020 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Lifted by M Partners

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Equities research analysts at M Partners increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Shares of TSE:ANX opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. Anaconda Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

