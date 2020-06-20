FY2020 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Decreased by Analyst

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.48.

FedEx stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Retirement Network grew its stake in FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

