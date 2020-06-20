FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.21. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLPI. TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,470,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

