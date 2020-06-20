FY2020 EPS Estimates for MRC Global Inc Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $5.80 on Friday. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $495.25 million, a P/E ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

