FY2020 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Progressive stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.