G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

GIII stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $672.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 30,749 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

