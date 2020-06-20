GAN (NYSE:GAN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. GAN traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 1139563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About GAN (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

