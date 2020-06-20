Gaslog Partners Per Srs C Unt Prf (NYSE:GLOP.PC) Shares Up 0.4%

Gaslog Partners Per Srs C Unt Prf (NYSE:GLOP.PC)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.76, 12,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90.

About Gaslog Partners Per Srs C Unt Prf (NYSE:GLOP.PC)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

