GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GATX by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $2,647,000.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

