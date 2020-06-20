Getinge (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Trading Down 1.6%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97, approximately 1,078 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Getinge alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90.

About Getinge (OTCMKTS:HUSQF)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.