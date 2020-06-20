GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded GigaMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of GIGM opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.43. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

In other news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 110,190 shares of GigaMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $274,373.10. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.16% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

