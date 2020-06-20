Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $644.76 million, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

