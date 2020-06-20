Glovista Investments LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

