Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Set at C$1.30 by Pi Financial

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) has been assigned a C$1.30 price target by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.16% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:GGD opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.71 million and a PE ratio of -40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. Gogold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gogold Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

