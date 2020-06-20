Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.56% of Golub Capital BDC worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 60.2% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $11.61 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. The business had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

