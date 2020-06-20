Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. Gravity has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $400.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

