Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,506,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 153.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 172,225 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 92.8% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 93,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,775 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $39.22.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

