H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

