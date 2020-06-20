Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of HNRG opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.27. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.