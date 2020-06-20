Head to Head Review: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and IDACORP (OTCMKTS:IDA)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and IDACORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.28 $232.85 million $4.61 18.99

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A IDACORP 17.69% 9.27% 3.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Biotricity and IDACORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A IDACORP 0 2 4 0 2.67

IDACORP has a consensus price target of $103.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Biotricity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDACORP beats Biotricity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It is developing Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution that provides recurring reimbursements to doctors, hospitals, and independent diagnostic testing facilities; revenue model that fits within the established insurance billing practices; built-in cellular connectivity; and motion tracking to detect exercise, activity, and disorientation. The company is also developing Biolife, a health and lifestyle solution for individuals. It has a collaboration agreement with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of electrocardiogram readings in preventative healthcare applications. Biotricity, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2018, it also had approximately 4,816 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 32 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 183 energized distribution substations; and 27,569 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 558,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company's principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. IDACORP, Inc., through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.