Head-To-Head Review: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $630.54 million 1.86 $149.13 million $4.14 7.69 MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 21.51% 10.02% 1.22% MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heartland Financial USA and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67 MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.75%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through a network of 119 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, ATM, and overdraft protection services, as well as debit and credit cards. It operates through a main office, two branch offices, and one loan production office in Southern Indiana. The company was formerly known as Mid-Southern Federal Savings & Loan Association and changed its name to Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB in 1988. Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana. Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB is a subsidiary of Mid-Southern, M.H.C.

