Head to Head Review: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 34.82% 17.40% 7.17% GeoPark -8.41% 61.54% 7.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Talos Energy and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 GeoPark 0 2 5 0 2.71

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 71.05%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 142.50%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.83 $58.73 million $3.56 3.31 GeoPark $628.91 million 0.95 $57.76 million $1.58 6.33

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talos Energy beats GeoPark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

