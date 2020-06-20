HEXO Corp. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for HEXO in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.62.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. HEXO has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 143.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,501 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 16.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 2,612.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

