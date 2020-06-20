Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,086.46

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,086.46 and traded as high as $2,505.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,505.00, with a volume of 1,645,028 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIK shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.82) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,378.33 ($30.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,086.46.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($31.18), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($42,096,219.93).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

