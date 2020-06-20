Hill-Rom Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,191 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the average daily volume of 187 call options.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 70.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after buying an additional 209,607 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

